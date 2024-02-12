Microsoft reveals Copilot for Security provided rapid impact for the security experts

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft’s Defender Experts team, responsible for proactively hunting and responding to cyber threats, is reportedly experiencing positive outcomes from using Copilot for Security.

Copilot for Security is said to offer several potential benefits:

The tool automates tasks like script analysis and report writing, potentially freeing analysts’ time for more complex investigations.

Copilot for Security can generate clear and concise incident summaries, potentially aiding stakeholder communication.

The tool provides guidance and context, potentially assisting junior analysts in developing their expertise.

Integration with threat intelligence sources offers contextual information for better decision-making.

Specific examples include a senior analyst reporting significantly faster script analysis while using Copilot for Security and a team leader noting the platform’s potential to support learning and career growth for analysts.

However, it is important to remember that these are early results, and further evaluation is needed to determine the tool’s broader impact and long-term effectiveness. Additionally, while generative AI offers significant potential for security teams, its potential utilization by attackers highlights the need for continuous vigilance and adaptation.

Overall, the initial reports from the Defender Experts team suggest that Copilot for Security may offer valuable tools for security professionals.

More here.