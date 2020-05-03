Microsoft’s development of their digital assistant, Cortana, has always been rather curious, with each newer version appearing to do less than the one before.

Such is once again the case with the latest version of Cortana, as delivered with the latest version of Windows 10 2004.

Version 2.2004.22762.0 of Cortana Beta appears to have lost the ability to respond to a wake word, reports Italian site HTNovo.

The highlighted text reads:

The Activation Word call is not currently available and will be included in a future update.

The update also brings a slightly wider window for Cortana.

Of course, given the pace of de-development of Cortana the next version may not have any window at all.

