Microsoft’s Remote Desktop for iOS has received an update, taking the app to version 10.2.4.

The update brings a number of improvements to the connection bar, making it more usable on iPad and large iPhones.

See the full changelog below:

Changelog

Connection bar improvements – We have made some changes to the connection bar, which is part of the user experience in the session. The connection bar can be collapsed by moving it to one of the four corners of the screen. On iPads and large-screen iPhones, you can dock the connection bar to the left or right edge of the screen. A long press on the maximize button in the connection bar brings up a panel with a zoom slider. The new zoom slider controls the magnification level of the session in both touch and mouse pointer mode.

improvements – We have made some changes to the connection bar, which is part of the user experience in the session. Fixed bugs related to accessibility.

The client now validates the PC name in the Add / Edit PC UI to ensure it does not contain invalid characters.

Resolved an issue where the UI would stop resolving the workspace name during subscription.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app on your iOS devices from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to the App Store and search for the app.