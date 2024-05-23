Microsoft releases Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft announced the availability of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024. This version of Windows 11 is designed specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and is now stable for long periods with a ten-year support lifecycle. This comes after Microsoft also released Windows 11 24H2 for Insiders.

LTSC stands for Long-Term Servicing Channel.

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 features updated hardware requirements, which will let it to run on a broader range of IoT devices. It also has 36 removable packages, providing more control over the operating system features included on their devices.

The update includes some user interface improvements from the standard Windows 11 release, such as the

taskbar overflow menu and

File Explorer tabs.

The introduction of a new Windows Security app enhances security features.

Here are the Features of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024

Designed for Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Ten-year support lifecycle

Updated hardware requirements for broader device compatibility

36 removable packages for increased customization

Improved user interface with taskbar overflow menu and File Explorer tabs

Enhanced security with a new Windows Security app

Continued monthly updates

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 is available for download by authorized Windows IoT distributors for use in developing and manufacturing IoT devices.

