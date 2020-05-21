Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19631 for Insiders in the Fast ring

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Preview Build 19631 to Insiders in the Fast ring. This build does not come with any new features, but includes Windows Hello improvements. You can find the full change log of this build below.
General changes & improvements
- We updated the configuration of Windows Hello to make sure it works well with 940nm wavelength cameras.
- Windows Sandbox WSB files are now case insensitive.
Fixes
- We fixed the issue causing the IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build.
- We fixed an issue that could result in a key press not waking up a device from connected standby in certain scenarios.
- We fixed an issue impacting Remote Desktop reliability.
Known issues
- We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may bugcheck when resuming from hibernate.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).
- We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).
Microsoft today also announced the release of the ARM64 VHDX for Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19624, allowing Insiders to run Windows 10 as a guest OS in Hyper-V.
