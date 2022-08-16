Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) to the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released a new Insider build for PCs running Windows 10, version 21H2. Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 is available through KB5016688 and rolling out to Release Preview Channel Insiders.

Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 adds the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features for IT admins. It also includes some enhancements to the Microsoft Defender. Apart from these new features, Microsoft has also incorporated a good set of fixes to improve users’ overall experience. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about these fixes.

Windows 10 Build 19044.1947 Changelog

Microsoft recently released several builds both for Insiders and non-Insiders. Windows 10 users received the Patch Tuesday update last week, and so did Windows 11, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7. Also, last week, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25179 introduced several new features, including File Explorer tabs, Tamil Anjal keyboard, and more. We are hopeful that Microsoft will release more new features for Insiders this week.

In the meantime, you can download the latest Windows 10 Insider build on your Windows 10 PC by navigating to Settings > Windows update.