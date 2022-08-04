Microsoft has just released Skype 8.86 for all the supported platforms, adding some new features and bug fixes.

Skype 8.86 allows you to react to a message by clicking someone else’s reaction to use the same one. It’s now available for Skype users across all platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and Web. Microsoft has also introduced new Ukraine-themed emoticons for mobile users. You can check out the complete list of new emoticons here. Aside from that, Skype 8.86 also adds a good set of bug fixes and improvements. You can check out the complete official changelog to learn more about what is new and what has been fixed in the latest update.

Changelog

Microsoft releases new Skype versions on a monthly basis to add new features, improvements, and fixes. These new features go through beta testing with Skype Insiders before becoming generally available. Microsoft will release another Skype update next month to introduce new features and fixes. In the meantime, you can become a Skype Insider if you want to test new features before most users. You can become a Skype Insider from here.

In other Skype-related news, Microsoft released Skype Insider build 8.87.76.203 a few days ago, adding several new features and bug fixes. You can know more about what’s new in the latest Skype Insider build here.

Skype Build 8.86 is available across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet.