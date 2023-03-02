Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.68.0 with new utilities and more

Microsoft has started rolling out PowerToys 0.68.0 with many new features or changes. The new release also includes fixes for many issues, and the improvements are also there.

PowerToys 0.68.0 introduces new utilities, including the ability to paste the text contents of your clipboard without formatting. Another new utility will allow you to quickly move the mouse pointer long distances on a single screen or across multiple screens. These two new utilities are called Paste as Plain Text and Mouse Jump.

Besides the new utilities, the latest release also supports MSC and CPL files in the “Run Command” results of the PowerToys Run Program plugin. It also has support for log2 and log10 in the Calculator plugin. PowerToys v0.68.0 also includes plenty of other changes, improvements, and fixes. You can read about them below in the complete official changelog.

PowerToys v0.68.0

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.68.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. Users can tune and streamline their Windows experience by using the set of utilities for greater productivity.

To get the latest app version, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.