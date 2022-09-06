Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.62.0 with three new utilities

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.62.0 with three new utilities and many other noteworthy changes. The latest version of the PowerToys is now rolling out to everyone that has the app installed on their Windows 11 or 10 PCs.

Three new utilities that you will get after installing the update are Screen Ruler, Quick Accent, and Text Extractor. It also ships with a new plugin to let you search for past query results. Aside from that, it includes a plethora of fixes and improvements. However, the latest version of PowerToys also comes with some known issues, about which you can learn in the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.62.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.