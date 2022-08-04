After releasing PowerToys 0.61.0 a few days ago, Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.61.1 to bring more fixes and improvements to improve the stability of the utility. PowerToys 0.61.1 adds fixes for the issues causing the PowerToys start menu shortcut to not be installed when updating to PowerToys. It has also fixed the issues which created a crash report in the Event Viewer when trying to show PowerRename’s Windows 11 context menu entry. Aside from that, it includes no new features and changes. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about what’s been fixed in the update.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.61.1 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link.