Microsoft releases Office Version 2212 (Build 15911.20000) with new features

Microsoft has released Office Version 2212 (Build 15911.20000) for Beta Channel Office Insiders on Windows, adding no new noteworthy features or changes. However, some notable fixes are there for issues found in PowerPoint, Word, and Office Suite. Some of the fixes are as follows:

Fixed the issue responsible for failing to create presentations in PowerPoint

Fixed the issue where text in Word was unexpectedly hidden by a shape

You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the fixes Microsoft is rolling out.

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping that the upcoming Office update for Windows will be much more exciting with lots of new features and changes.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.