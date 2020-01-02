Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders who registered in Monthly(Targeted) channel. For those unaware, the Monthly channel is equivalent to the Slow ring where you get a comparatively less buggy update.

The new Build 12325.20240 has introduced a couple of new features to Excel, and Powerpoint. The new Office Insider Build has also introduced a fix to Outlook. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Bring the context along with your SVG objects!: Now you can retain the text in maps, chart and other SVG vectors when converting these objects in Office. PowerPoint Bring the context along with your SVG objects!: Now you can retain the text in maps, chart and other SVG vectors when converting these objects in Office. Resolved issues Outlook Addresses an issue that caused users to experience hangs in Outlook when retrieving Cloud Settings.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update Options > Update Now.

Source: Microsoft