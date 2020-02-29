You can now use your voice to create content. Using voice to dictate content is faster and is more direct way of putting the thought onto the document.

Need an easier way to work with tables? Check out the Cards view.

Outlook

Delegate Inboxes

Delegate mailboxes allow you to give permissions to manage your mail to someone else in your organization, allowing you to accelerate your productivity through others.

Quicker access to your files

Your recent files are now front-and-center! With added support for OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box you can now easily find, attach, or preview files.

Inking on photos

Point out every detail. You can now annotate your photos and documents by drawing on screen with your finger or stylus!