Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Build 16.0.12624.20052 brings a number of new features to Word, Outlook, and Excel. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Type with your voice
You can now use your voice to create content. Using voice to dictate content is faster and is more direct way of putting the thought onto the document.
- Tap Dictate to begin the dictation experience, and enable microphone permissions, if asked.
- Tap the microphone button to start dictating.
Tips
- Speak clearly and conversationally. Insert?punctuation?by saying the name of the punctuation mark you want to add. You can also add tap the punctuation bar to add common punctuation as you dictate.
- If you make mistakes while dictating, fix it by deleting and speaking again. Alternatively, you can switch back the keyboard to fix such errors.
- If you see a lot of incorrect words being output or missed words, try speaking more deliberately.
- Try to avoid or eliminate background noise that may interfere with your voice.
- Dictate depends on a cloud-based speech service, so it’s important to have an internet connection that’s fast and reliable.
Excel
Quickly edit data on the go
Need an easier way to work with tables? Check out the Cards view.
- Open an Excel worksheet or workbook that contains tables.
- Select any cell in the table.
- Click the Cards View button in the bottom pane.
Outlook
Delegate Inboxes
Delegate mailboxes allow you to give permissions to manage your mail to someone else in your organization, allowing you to accelerate your productivity through others.
Quicker access to your files
Your recent files are now front-and-center! With added support for OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box you can now easily find, attach, or preview files.
Inking on photos
Point out every detail. You can now annotate your photos and documents by drawing on screen with your finger or stylus!
- When composing an email, tap on the camera button from the actions bar.
- Select the appropriate mode, and then choose or capture an image.
- Tap on the pencil icon on the top right to launch a palette of 6 colors
- Select the color you want and annotate your image.
- To exit the Inking mode, simply tap the pencil button again or tap Done to insert the image into the email.