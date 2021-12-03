Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build with version number 16.56 (Build 21120200) for Mac users (Preview Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings a number of new features, including accessibility improvements and document privacy improvements.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

PowerPoint

Accessibility ribbon: Accessibility made easier

Making your presentation accessible to people with disabilities requires knowledge, compassion, and special tools. The new Accessibility ribbon in PowerPoint for Mac helps you accomplish this by bringing all the tools you need together in one place. To open the Accessibility ribbon, click Check Accessibility on the Review tab.

Learn more here.

Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Protect the privacy of your documents while screen sharing

With remote meetings on apps like Teams now commonplace, there is increased risk that private Office files will be inadvertently exposed while sharing your screen. So we’ve introduced new security policies into Office to address this. This feature now prevents the screen capture and screen sharing of sensitive documents that have been previously labeled with Microsoft Information Protection policies. If you try to screen-share a document for which you do not have Edit permissions, the action will be automatically blocked.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.