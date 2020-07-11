Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13102.20002 includes no new features, but it does include bug fixes for various issues in Word, Outlook, Project. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where Word would stop responding after pasting some text and an image in a comments box.

We fixed an issue where the New comment button would be disabled after deleting the last comment. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Allow Forwarding option was missing from the shared calendar meeting Response Options if Download Shared folder was not checked.

We fixed an issue that would display the print button in a disabled state even though the user had the appropriate print permissions. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where if you tried to save a PDF/XPS from Project to a SharePoint document library, nothing would happen.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.