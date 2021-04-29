Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21370 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

What’s new in Build 21370

Improving the Bluetooth audio experience

Over the past several months, Microsoft has been adding new features to make Bluetooth audio streaming easier, better, and more performant.

Unified audio endpoint: No more clicking through multiple audio endpoints to make your Bluetooth headset’s voice and mic work properly. Microsoft now only expose one audio endpoint in the UI and will switch to the correct one automatically for you for a seamless experience. Listening to Spotify and then have to hop onto a Teams call? You can also now directly control the volume of your headset.

No more clicking through multiple audio endpoints to make your Bluetooth headset’s voice and mic work properly. Microsoft now only expose audio endpoint in the UI and will switch to the correct one automatically for you for a seamless experience. Listening to Spotify and then have to hop onto a Teams call? You can also now directly control the volume of your headset. Support for AAC codec: Enjoy premium audio streaming quality wirelessly on your Bluetooth headphones and speakers with AAC codec. Short for Advanced Audio Codec, AAC is a lossy codec that delivers high quality audio streaming in smaller files – great for listening to music online.

Changes and Improvements

Microsoft has made some small adjustments to the icons in File Explorer’s address bar.

Microsoft has improved the touch keyboard launch animation to make it smoother in cases where UWP apps reflow when it appears.

Microsoft made a change so that if you set focus to the Run dialog, the touch keyboard will now show a backslash (\) key.

Fixes

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed an issue where hovering over the news and interests button sometimes may not open the flyout.

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed an issue where the news and interests flyout may get stuck displaying the loading spinning dots.

[News and interests] Microsoft made some explorer.exe reliability and performance improvements.

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed an issue where news and interests may sometimes briefly appear on the taskbar if the taskbar is aligned to the top.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing error 0x80092004 when installing KB5001030 – 2021-02 Cumulative Update Preview for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 after updating to the previous build.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in Insiders seeing error 0x80070005 when installing framework updates.

Microsoft fixed an explorer.exe crash in the previous flight that could result in issues with the login screen and logging in after resuming from sleep.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugchecks with a CRITICAL PROCESS DIED error.

Microsoft fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t announcing the error message on the login screen after entering the wrong password multiple times.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in broken characters appearing in text across Settings.

Microsoft fixed an issue in the last couple flights resulting in Cortana not launching from the taskbar after clicking the icon.

Microsoft fixed an issue impacting mouse input on the dual boot screen.

Microsoft fixed translation issues in the –help text in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Microsoft fixed OS upgrades creating copies of libdxcore.so and other files when using the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Microsoft fixed two issues impacting conhost.exe reliability.

Microsoft fixed two issues preventing some USB printer drivers from initializing correctly.

Microsoft fixed an issue where if you sent the VK_HOME virtual key code while the Japanese IME was active and numlock was on, unexpected 7 would be input.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the Japanese 50-on touch keyboard layout wasn’t inserting full-width space characters correctly when it was in the Shift state.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the Chinese Pinyin IME was inserting a placeholder string if you selected a cloud candidate while the cloud candidate entry was still loading.

Known issues

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where elements of Search (including the search box in File Explorer) are no longer displaying correctly in dark theme.

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

Microsoft is working on a fix resulting in WSL users finding that File Explorer launch performance regressed after upgrading to Build 21354 and higher.

Some Windows Subsystem for Linux instances can fail to launch with a ‘The parameter is incorrect’ message. This known issue is being tracked here on the WSL repository.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Dev channel can download the new build by checking for updates in Settings.