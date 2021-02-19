Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21318 (RS_PRERELEASE) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build will also be offered to ARM64 devices.

What’s new in Build 21318

Paste as plain text in clipboard history

Simply open clipboard history (WIN + V) and click the … button next to any text-based entry in your clipboard history – you will now see a “Paste as plain text” option alongside pin and delete! When you use this action in clipboard history, it pastes the text content of the clipboard without its original formatting (font, color, size etc.), allowing it to match the formatting of the destination document.

This feature is rolling out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel at first, to help Microsoft quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability. It will then gradually rolled out to everyone in the Dev Channel.

Other updates for Insiders

Exploring an ink-first experience with Journal, a Microsoft Garage project

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced Journal, a Microsoft Garage project. Journal is an app for Windows that invites people who love to journal to pick up their digital pen, express themselves quickly, and evolve their ideas.

Of all the different methods of device interaction, digital ink is unique in the speed and degree of natural expression and in aiding memory. With Journal, disparate ideas can be connected, drawings can be sketched, annotations can be freely inserted, information can be located with search, and you can easily connect your ink across other apps to grow your best ideas.

Journal provides an ink-first solution that delivers new AI, intuitive gestures, and connected experiences for Microsoft 365 for work and school (subscription required, sold separately). It’s designed for people who thrive when writing out their ideas, notes, and sketches.

As Microsoft continue to fine-tune the app’s experiences through releases in the Garage, Microsoft would love to hear what you think. Microsoft invite Windows Insiders with digital pens to install the app from the Microsoft Store and share feedback on new features and capabilities to help shape and grow ink capabilities for you.

Changes and Improvements

Insiders using x64 apps on ARM64 will no longer need to download and install a separate preview version of the ARM64 C++ redistributable package.

Microsoft is making a change so that the notification when pairing supported Bluetooth devices will now stay on the screen a little longer, given you the chance to interact with it before it goes away. If you’d like to dismiss it before then, you can still do so at any point by clicking the X in the notification, middle clicking the notification, or sliding the notification off the screen.

Touch keyboard improvements as mentioned in Build 21301 such as updates to the default keyboard layout on 12” or larger screens and the candidate bar are now rolling out to all Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft has improved the smoothness of motion while using Magnifier – for the scenario where you are transitioning between mouse and keyboard focus.

Fixes

[News and interests] Microsoft has been hard at work on a solution that allows you to make the most of the space available. This build adds functionality that dynamically changes the size of the button, depending on the space available on your taskbar.

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed an issue where updating the Windows accent color would not immediately update in the flyout.

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed an issue where if you attempt to share news via email from the flyout would dismiss the flyout without opening the Mail app.

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed an issue where the flyout was appearing quicker than other elements on the taskbar when hovering.

[News and interests] Microsoft fixed multiple issues impacting explorer.exe performance and reliability, as well as impacting the sign in experience.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the right side of the quick actions area of the Action Center was truncated.

Microsoft fixed an issue where Netflix and other apps on ARM64 were unable to play DRM content.

Microsoft fixed an issue where x64 apps like OBS Studio were unable to activate the camera on ARM64.

Microsoft fixed an issue that was preventing Azure Data Studio, and by extension, SQL Server Management Studio, from installing on ARM64.

Microsoft fixed several PowerShell cmdlets running in x64 PowerShell on ARM64. Examples of some PowerShell cmdlets that now work: Enable-PSRemoting, Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature, Get-VpnConnection.

Microsoft fixed an issue where your active keyboard layout would be reset to the default after connecting to the PC via Remote Desktop.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Quick and Changjie IMEs where pressing CTRL + / while the IME was in Off mode would unexpectedly insert an ellipsis.

Microsoft fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to find the Pinyin IME Settings with search. With this update, if you are a Pinyin IME user, typing Pinyin into search will now return these Settings pages.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the touch keyboard could become unexpectedly large after disconnecting an external monitor.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the tooltips in the emoji panel displayed an unexpectedly thick border when using Windows in high contrast.

Microsoft fixed an issue where choosing Reset my PC with the Keep my files option was failing.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in elements of the Open dialog being unexpectedly small when invoked from certain apps and moved across monitors with different scaling.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in Narrator unexpectedly saying “No item in view” as you used the arrow keys to move through the apps list in the Start menu.

Microsoft fixed an issue where it was not possible to unpin apps from the Start menu in the previous flight.

Microsoft fixed and issue where, in previous builds, Domain networks would appear with the wrong firewall profile resulting in some local network services being blocked.

Some Insiders reported seeing an issue with the text “Don’t turn off your computer” when upgrading to the previous flight. This will no longer be an issue with this flight, as Microsoft have changed the text to “Please keep your computer on and plugged in”.

Known issues

Microsoft is investigating an issue where if you access an Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined device via Remote Desktop (RDP), it will fail after updating to Build 21313. To resolve the issue, please add the following registry key:

Key: [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\IdentityStore\LoadParameters\{B16898C6-A148-4967-9171-64D755DA8520}]

Value: “Enabled”=dword:00000001

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating an issue impacting the reliability of Start and other modern apps, which started in recent Dev Channel flights. If you are impacted, you may experience the Start menu layout resetting.

Live previews for pinned sites aren’t enabled for all Insiders yet, so you may see a grey window when hovering over the thumbnail in the taskbar. Microsoft is continuing to work on polishing this experience.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

[News and interests] Microsoft is investigating an issue where the taskbar button might show no content after the primary monitor is changed.

[News and interests] Microsoft is addressing an issue where news and interests may not be available when signing into Windows without internet access.

[News and interests] Sometimes the news and interests flyout cannot be dismissed with pen.

[ARM64] Insiders who installed the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver on the Surface Pro X may experience reduced brightness of the display. This will be addressed in a future update. If you are experiencing this issue, please see the feedback collection for more information.

Microsoft is investigating reports from Insiders that the Chinese text for the lunar calendar in the clock and calendar flyout is no longer displaying properly as of the previous flight.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Dev channel can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.