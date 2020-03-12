Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19582.1001 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

This build is a post 20H1 build and is from the active development branch of Windows 10 at Microsoft. While features in the Active Development Branch may be slated for a future Windows 10 release, they are no longer matched to a specific Windows 10 release.

What’s new in Build 19582

Eye Control Improvements

Eye Control enables users to interact with Windows using only their eyes. Based on feedback, with this build, Microsoft is updating the Eye Control settings to now span multiple pages, in order to give the options a bit more room to breath.

To get started with Eye Control, connect a supported eye tracking device, then follow the steps here.

Other updates for Insiders

Your Phone app–Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip introduces multiple new features

Continuing our strong partnership with Samsung from last August, Microsoft is excited to introduce exciting new features, which are now available on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices in select markets. You can enjoy copying and pasting text and images between your devices, black screen while in phone screen, Rich Communication Service messaging, and more!

Copy and paste between devices and vice versa

You can now copy and paste text and images between your phone and Windows 10 PC seamlessly. Simply turn on this feature in the Your Phone app settings and enjoy copying and pasting content with the familiar ctrl + C and ctrl + v commands on the PC or the tapping and holding gesture on your Android phone. It’s that simple.

Copy and paste requirements:

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices in select markets

PC running Windows 10 April 2018 Update or higher

Black screen while using phone screen

The phone screen feature is getting a boost. Users now have the option to turn off their smartphone screen to optimize battery consumption and protect the privacy of their phone’s personal content. Black screen will show during a phone screen session on all supported devices (any device that supports Link to Windows). The black screen kicks in when the session is initiated and dismisses itself when it ends. The user can dismiss the black screen anytime by:

Pressing the power button

Swiping the device screen

Activating Bixby

Disabling the black screen at any time from the Settings page

Feature Requirements:

Latest version of Link to Windows

Phone screen supported devices

Check out the list of supported phone screen compatible devices.

Rich Communication Service (RCS)

Your Phone app now supports RCS (send/receive) for a richer messaging experience on select Samsung devices, provided your mobile operator supports RCS. For users who have RCS messaging enabled on their device and use Samsung Messages app as the default app on their phone, they will now be able to send and receive these messages from the Your Phone app. Additionally, users will be able to see their messages get marked as read. If a user views messages on their PC, they will also be marked as read on the phone, removing the need to clear notifications on the phone.

RCS requirements:

Samsung Galaxy S20 series running version 10.0 or higher

PC running Windows 10 April 2018 Update or higher

Mobile operator supporting RCS messaging

These features are gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders on Windows 10 Build 19H2+ and to the general public, so it may take a few days to be available inside the Your Phone app. Please make sure you have the latest versions of the Your Phone Companion, Link to Windows, and the Your Phone app. Microsoft plans on supporting additional Samsung devices in the future and will keep you posted.

Microsoft value your feedback, so give these features a try and let us know what you think. You can report any issues under Your Phone > Settings > Send feedback or directly through Feedback Hub.

General changes & improvements

In an effort to consolidate information, Microsoft is removing the Windows Security status details from the About Settings. This information is still available under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Security.

Microsoft is working on giving you control over whether apps can disable the screen capture border. The page isn’t finished being wired up yet, but you’ll see it listed under Privacy Settings.

Microsoft has updated the “set time zone automatically” toggle in Time & Date settings to now be greyed out if location has been disabled.

Based on feedback, Microsoft is updating the Scottish Gaelic keyboard in two ways: Pressing AltGR + 7 will now input ? (U+ 204A TIRONIAN SIGN ET ). Pressing ‘ will now directly insert that character ( right single quote ) . Pressing AltGr + ‘ will now act as a dead key to combine an acute accent with a subsequent letter.



Fixes

Microsoft fixed an issue for Chinese Insiders where Windows setup (for example, if you reset your PC) would get stuck after inputting your Microsoft Account details.

Microsoft fixed an issue where, when you upgraded with certain languages like Japanese, the Installing Windows X% page wasn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes were displayed).

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in notifications sometimes having the wrong actions associated with them (for example, an unexpected reply box).

Microsoft fixed an issue causing some attempts to update to a newer build to result in error 0x8007042b.

Microsoft resolved the issue preventing the cloud recovery option for Reset this PC from working.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in a green screen with Win32kbase.sys crash at session shutdown.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in not being about to navigate between the Xbox Game Bar options using an Xbox Controller.

Microsoft fixed an issue where the “set time zone automatically” toggle in Time & Date settings wouldn’t stay enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in the Open With dialog not accepting the selection when opening PDFs.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing “Unavailable” DPI Awareness for all processes.

Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some devices may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) during the reboot to install this update. If this happens, log in, schedule a time for the update to install, and then log off all user profiles before the scheduled install time. The install will then proceed as expected.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.

Microsoft is looking into reports where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process will stop at 84.9%.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.