Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19546 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

What’s new in Build 19546

Introducing Graphing Mode in Windows Calculator

Today, Microsoft is updating Windows Calculator for Insiders with a preview of their new graphing mode. Adding support for graphing is one of their top feature requests in Feedback Hub, and Microsoft is excited to bring this feature to their users. Graphing capabilities are also essential for students who are beginning to explore linear algebra. With this feature, Microsoft hopes to empower students to learn mathematics by improving their conceptual understanding and attitudes towards math.

Here are a few things you can try out with this new feature:

Plot one or more equations on the graph. Enter multiple equations so that you can compare plots against each other and see interactions between the lines. You can also customize the line style and graph viewing window to suit your needs.

Add equations with variables. If you enter an equation with a secondary variable (e.g., “y = mx + b”), you’ll be able to easily manipulate those variables so that you can quickly understand how changes to the equation affect the graph.

Analyze the graph. Trace plots with your mouse or keyboard to better understand the relationship between variables in the equation on the graph. You can also analyze equations to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts.

Other updates for Insiders

Introducing the Indexer Diagnostics app

Available now in beta via the Microsoft Store, the Indexer Diagnostics app was created to help enhance your understanding of the capabilities of search, as well as increase the troubleshooting ability and support for general Windows Search issues.

The tool will continue to be improved with more functionality added over time. The app is available for anyone running Windows 10 version 1809 or higher.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in Timeline not showing any activities.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in Outlook search not working for some.

Microsoft fixed an issue significantly impacting Task View reliability for some.

Microsoft fixed an issue where pressing Spatial Sound -> Off in the sound menu caused Explorer.exe to crash.

Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

The Optimize Drives Control Panel is incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices. Optimization is completing successfully, even though it is not reflected in the UI.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

Remote Desktop Connection crashes when attempting to connect to multiple sessions.

Snipping isn’t working on secondary monitors.

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes. Microsoft is investigating your reports. As a workaround if you encounter this, please change the focus to another application or editing area and back to the original and try again. Alternatively, you can go to Task Manager and end the “TextInputHost.exe” task from the Details tab, and it should work afterwards.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.