Microsoft release Windows 10 Build 19042.1023 (20H2) to the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Build 19042.1023 (KB5003214) 20H2 to the Release Preview Channel for those Insiders who are on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 Update).

This update includes the following improvements:

Microsoft fixed an issue with the just-in-time (JIT) behaviour of jscript9.dll .

. Microsoft fixed an issue that might prevent users from opening phone apps that are pinned to the taskbar. This issue occurs after they update to Windows 10, version 2004 and then use the Your Phone app.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents certain Win32 apps from opening when using the runas command.

command. Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents certain Win32 apps from opening when the “BlockNonAdminUserInstall” Group Policy is turned on.

Microsoft fixed an issue that displays progressive web application (PWA) icons as blank when you pin them to the taskbar.

Microsoft fixed an issue that fails to properly manage memory for touch input before a session ends.

Microsoft fixed a memory leak in ctfmon.exe that occurs when you refresh an application that has an editable box.

that occurs when you refresh an application that has an editable box. Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents a touch device from working as a serial mouse in multiple monitor situations.

Microsoft fixed an issue that unexpectedly displays the Settings page text “Let’s finish setting up your device” at startup.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might display items on the desktop after you have deleted them from the desktop.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents users from viewing the Mouse settings page after the Settings Page Visibility Group Policy is set to “showonly:easeofaccess-mousepointer”.

Microsoft fixed an issue in Safe Mode that prevents users from signing in if Web Sign-in is enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue in Active Directory (AD) Admin Center that displays an error when it lists many organizational units (OU)or container objects and PowerShell Transcription is enabled. The error message is, “Collection was modified after the enumerator was instantiated”.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Screen Readers to report the wrong UI information. This issue occurs because UI Automation reports inaccurate property information for some controls, such as IsDialog and IsControl.

Microsoft fixed an issue that fails to apply BitLocker encryption automatically using a Group Policy. This issue occurs on external drives that have a master boot record (MBR) active boot partition.

Microsoft fixed a memory leak issue in PKU2U that causes cluster nodes to run out of memory.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Autopilot Reset command taking too long to process after it has been sent.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might prevent the Windows Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) Server from offering a lease to a DHCPv6 client after the client moves to a different virtual LAN (VLAN).

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents a task from working correctly when you set the condition “Start only if the following network connection is available” for the task.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might display the “Device Removed” error when Direct3D developers use the SetStablePowerState() API in Windows Developer Mode.

API in Windows Developer Mode. Microsoft fixed an error that might cause video playback to fail when you switch from an external high-dynamic-range (HDR) display to a built-in non-HDR display.

Microsoft fixed an issue that fails to apply the spatial audio effect to sounds when you enable spatial audio.

Microsoft fixed an issue with noise when you enable spatial audio and use Bluetooth USB headphones.

Microsoft fixed a metadata encoding issue that causes Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) music files to become unplayable if you change their title, artist, or other metadata.

Microsoft added support for the .hif file extension for High Efficiency Image File (HEIF) images.

file extension for High Efficiency Image File (HEIF) images. Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause a system to stop working when using Remote Desktop for USB redirection of an Xbox One controller.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause a RemoteApp window to flicker or move to another area of the screen when using touch or pen input.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the PerfMon API that might cause handle leaks, which slow performance.

API that might cause handle leaks, which slow performance. Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause endless replication when you promote a new domain controller and the Active Directory Recycle Bin feature is enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue that sporadically prevents the Resource Host Subsystem (RHS) from registering network name resources in the Domain Name System (DNS). As a result, Event ID 1196 appears.

Microsoft fixed an issue with devices that were configured using mobile device management (MDM) RestrictedGroups, LocalUsersAndGroups, or UserRights policies. These devices incorrectly continue to receive the policy after you use MDM to remove the configuration profile that has the policy. As a result, users of the affected devices might have incorrect group memberships and UserRights assignments or other symptoms. This issue occurs after installing Windows updates from October 29, 2020 and later.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents users from receiving geographic location information even when all the geolocation UI settings are enabled correctly, and the device contains a location sensor.

Microsoft fixed an issue that fails to register a DNS update to an A record and a PTR when Azure virtual machines update against corporate DNS zones.

Microsoft fixed a timing issue that might cause a RemoteApp to intermittently duplicate characters that were entered on the local keyboard or pasted from the Windows clipboard.

Windows 10 Insiders on Windows 10 20H2 can download the update by checking for updates in Settings.