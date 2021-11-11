Microsoft is now pushing the October 2021 update to the Surface Duo smartphone, taking the build numbers to 2021.1019.24 (North America), 2021.1019.26 (Europe) and 2021.1019.25(AT&T Locked Device). The update adds no new features, as you’d expect from a monthly security update.

The update weighs in at 42.74 MB and contains the November 2021 Android security update. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Software version Update info 2021.1019.24 (North America) 2021.1019.26 (Europe) 2021.1019.25 (AT&T Locked Device) This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November 2021.

It’s worth noting that the Surface Duo is yet to get the Android 11 update which Microsoft promised to deliver before the end of the year, and it seems increasingly likely they will miss the deadline.

Meanwhile, Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them, or they can download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.

via Reddit