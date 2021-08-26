Microsoft has released a new Optional Cumulative Update KB5005103 for Windows 10 1909 in preparation for next month’s Patch Tuesday.

Optional Updates are released early to allow IT staff to test and validate updates prior to their wide roll-out and are not pushed out automatically.

Today’s Optional Update for Windows 10 1909 (Education and Enterprise) takes the OS to version 18363.1766 and has the following highlights:

Highlights Updates an issue that prevents the Windows Movies and TV app from playing some videos ( .mp4 files).

files). Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to “Known folders only” after you install a Windows update.