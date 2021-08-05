Microsoft has released their August 2021 firmware update for the Surface Book 3, Laptop Go, Surface Pro 5 and 6
The update solves a variety of issues, with the full changelog available below:
Surface Book 3 firmware
- Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices 9.54.139.0 – Improves the stability of the device in the recovery scenario.
- Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.
- Surface Radio Monitor – System Devices 3.50.139.0 – Improve device reliability when updating to the latest Windows OS.
- Surface Base 2 Firmware Update – Extension 1.67.137.0 – Improves device stability and reliability.
- Intel (R) Iris (R) Plus Graphics – Extn 27.20.100.9621 – Improve device stability in delivery display and graphics issues.
- Intel (R) Iris (R) Plus Graphics – Video Cards 27.20.100.9621 – Improves device stability in delivery display and graphics issues.
Surface Laptop Go Firmware
- Surface SMF – Surface System Management 57.0.1.39 – Improves the stability and reliability of the device.
- Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.
Surface Laptop Firmware
- Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.
- Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension 6.1.0.9 – Improves audio stability and reliability.
- Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controller 6.0.9083.3 – Improve audio stability and reliability.
- Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network Adapters 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.
- Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Card – Bluetooth 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.
- Intel Ir ® Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® CSI2 Host Controller – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Control Logic – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® AVStream 2500 Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Imaging Signal 2500 Processor – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
Surface Pro 6 firmware
- Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension 6.1.0.9 – Improves audio stability and reliability.
- Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controller 6.0.9083.3 – Improve audio stability and reliability.
- Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network Adapters 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.
- Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Card – Bluetooth 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.
- Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel Ir ® Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Imaging Signal 2500 Processor – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel Control Logic – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel CIO2 Host Controller – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® AVStream 2500 Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.
Surface Pro 5 firmware
- Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.
- Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension 6.1.0.9 – Improves audio stability and reliability.
- Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controller 6.0.9083.3 – Improve audio stability and reliability.
- Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network Adapters 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.
- Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Card – Bluetooth 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.
- Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel Ir ® Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® Imaging Signal 2500 Processor – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel® AVStream 2500 Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel Control Logic – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
- Intel CIO2 Host Controller – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.
You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.
via WBI
