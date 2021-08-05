Microsoft has released their August 2021 firmware update for the Surface Book 3, Laptop Go, Surface Pro 5 and 6

The update solves a variety of issues, with the full changelog available below:

Surface Book 3 firmware

Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices 9.54.139.0 – Improves the stability of the device in the recovery scenario.

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.

Surface Radio Monitor – System Devices 3.50.139.0 – Improve device reliability when updating to the latest Windows OS.

Surface Base 2 Firmware Update – Extension 1.67.137.0 – Improves device stability and reliability.

Intel (R) Iris (R) Plus Graphics – Extn 27.20.100.9621 – Improve device stability in delivery display and graphics issues.

Intel (R) Iris (R) Plus Graphics – Video Cards 27.20.100.9621 – Improves device stability in delivery display and graphics issues.

Surface Laptop Go Firmware

Surface SMF – Surface System Management 57.0.1.39 – Improves the stability and reliability of the device.

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.

Surface Laptop Firmware

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension 6.1.0.9 – Improves audio stability and reliability.

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controller 6.0.9083.3 – Improve audio stability and reliability.

Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network Adapters 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.

Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Card – Bluetooth 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.

Intel Ir ® Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® CSI2 Host Controller – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Control Logic – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® AVStream 2500 Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Imaging Signal 2500 Processor – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Surface Pro 6 firmware

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension 6.1.0.9 – Improves audio stability and reliability.

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controller 6.0.9083.3 – Improve audio stability and reliability.

Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network Adapters 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.

Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Card – Bluetooth 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.

Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel Ir ® Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Imaging Signal 2500 Processor – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel Control Logic – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel CIO2 Host Controller – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® AVStream 2500 Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.

Surface Pro 5 firmware

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension 6.7.137.0 – Improve device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios.

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension 6.1.0.9 – Improves audio stability and reliability.

Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video and game controller 6.0.9083.3 – Improve audio stability and reliability.

Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network Adapters 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.

Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Card – Bluetooth 15.68.17021.121 – Resolves critical security vulnerability and improves device stability.

Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel Ir ® Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® Imaging Signal 2500 Processor – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel® AVStream 2500 Camera – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel Control Logic – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

Intel CIO2 Host Controller – System 30.18305.6.5127 – Improves camera stability and reliability.

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.

