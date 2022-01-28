Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14922.20000 for Windows users registered in the Office Insider Beta Channel. The update includes no new features, but it does offer a bunch of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, Outlook, Project, Office Suite. You can see the full official changelog below.
Office Insider Preview Build 14922.20000 changelog
Word
Notable Fixes
- We fixed an issue by changing non-white background colors that exactly matched highlight colors to have the highlight property.
- We fixed an issue where, upon selecting a specific page using the navigation pane, only the first part of the page was displayed in print layout mode.
- We fixed an issue where performance with large documents was slower in Word 365 or Windows 10 than in Word 2013 or Windows 7.
- We fixed an issue that updated the case statements to correspond to the data size.
Excel
Notable Fix
- We fixed an issue where the formatting of filtered charts would change after being saved in Excel for the web.
Outlook
Notable Fixes
- We fixed an issue where, if a user changed the From field with no alterations made to the new compose, the label justification prompt was incorrectly shown.
- We fixed an issue where Outlook would merge contact information when the RunContactLinking regkey was set to 0.
- We fixed an issue where the Appointment Quick View (AQV) was removed from the hidden window check to enable initial scrolling.
Project
Notable Fix
- We fixed an issue where autofilters did not work if the text information in an enterprise text type field contained a question mark (?) or asterisk (*). The error generated was, “The entry is not valid. The test value cannot be used with the field for the data you want to find or filter for.” Autofilters now allow the inclusion of values with reserved characters.
Office Suite
Notable Fix
- We fixed an issue in existing WOPI protocol to support real-time coauthoring, where if a client lock on a document expires when attempting to refresh it, the client will acquire the lock.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
