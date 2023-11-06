Microsoft releases 7 new realistic AI voices optimized for conversations

With the advancement in AI technology, demand for naturalness and expressiveness in Text-to-Speech (TTS) voices is higher than ever. Last month, Microsoft released three new realistic AI voices specifically designed for conversational scenarios. Recently, Microsoft has released 7 more new realistic AI voices for more locales on region East US/Southeast Asia/West Europe: French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Korean (Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain).

The new realistic voices are perfect matches for any application necessitating lifelike speech interactions, including chatbots, voice assistants, gaming, e-learning, attraction, and more.

Apart from these 7 new voices, Microsoft also updated 3 current voices with more expressive prosody. You can find the details here.

Here’s how Microsoft created these realistic AI voices:

We began by crafting the persona of each voice as if it were a real person who is friendly and optimistic about life, always eager to assist others and share intriguing or practical knowledge. The speaking style of the voice resembles a conversation with an acquaintance over a cup of tea, maintaining a natural and unexaggerated tone.

With this release, Microsoft offers over 400 neural voices covering more than 140 languages and locales. You can check out the demo of these new voices here.