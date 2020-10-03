Every few years Microsoft produce a new Future of Work video, with the last video being 5 years ago, in 2015.

This year Microsoft made it part of their Ignite keynote, and what is interesting is that this year there is no futuristic vision or flashy and unrealistic CGI.

In fact, this year it is mostly about doing more of what we are doing already, remote collaboration and video conferencing, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating our transition to these once futuristic technologies.

See the older video, which has the same theme of remote collaboration, ad-hoc teams and ubiquitous video conferencing, but with a nice UI, below: