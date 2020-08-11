Microsoft Power BI app has received an update both on Android and iOS. The update on iOS takes the app to Version 21.1, while on Android, the update takes the app to Version 2.2.200708.2118013. Beyond that, the update also brings some new features, stability improvements, and bug fixes.

With the latest version of the Microsoft Power BI app installed on your iOS device, you can now pinch and zoom in all report layouts in tablets as well in iPhone, making it easier for you to zoom into your report content. Microsoft Power BI app on iOS also makes it easier for you to navigate within the content. The Power BI Android app, on the other hand, offers bug fixes, stability improvements, and no new features. You can see the official changelog below.

Microsoft Power BI iOS app changelog

We’ve enabled pinch and zoom in all report layouts and also in tablet, making it easier for you to zoom into your report content on your phone or tablet.

We’ve made it easier for you to navigate within your content. When you expand the drop-down list in the header of each item, you’ll see the location hierarchy of your content, letting you directly navigate to the content you want.

Microsoft Power BI Android app changelog

Bug fixes

Improved stability and fixed various bugs.

You can download Microsoft Power BI app from the below links, or you can visit Google Play Store or App Store and search for the app.