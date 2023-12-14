Microsoft plans to bring Bing Deep Search to Copilot, Chat, promises "faster" response time

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has just hinted at the possibility of bringing Bing Deep Search, its latest improvement to the existing web search experience, to Copilot.

While Microsoft has not yet provided a specific timeline for the integration, it says that it is first working to make Deep Search more responsive to make it a more viable option for real-time chat interactions.

The Redmond-based tech giant then says that it’s targeting a response time that feels natural in a chat conversation.

The hint arrived in response to an X (fka Twitter) user who inquired about the possibility of bringing Deep Search to Copilot as a plugin. Microsoft’s Mikhail Parakhin responded to the tweet, saying that the company is “planning to do that.”

Yes, we plan to do that, but we need to make it a bit faster, otherwise it is unbearable – like talking over email, not chat 🙂 — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 14, 2023

Bing Deep Search, released in early December 2023, sweetens the search experience by leveraging GPT-4 to expand search queries into more detailed descriptions. It is not a replacement, but rather an “enhancement” of what’s already existing.

“Deep Search uses a combination of querying techniques to find pages that might match my expanded query, rewriting the query on my behalf, and searching for those variations too,” Microsoft describes in the initial announcement of Bing Deep Search.