What is Microsoft’s Outlook Revenue?

If you’re looking for a short answer to this question – unfortunately there isn’t one.

The problem is that Microsoft does not report its revenue for Outlook separately, but it is part of the Office products and services revenue stream. As we know, this includes the following products:

Microsoft 365

Office 365

Dynamics 365

LinkedIn

other products

However, based on the most recent annual report from Microsoft, as well as the FY23 Q3 earnings, we know that Office products and services revenue was $44.9 billion in fiscal year 2022, up 13% from the previous year.

Microsoft 365 Consumer and Commercial subscriptions alongside LinkedIn and Dynamics 365 were the main growth drivers with Office products and services accounting for 23% of Microsoft’s total revenue in fiscal year 2022.

Still, it remains difficult to assess just how much from this number is Outlook revenue. What we do know is that the Office 365 active user number is “nearly 345 million”.

The most affordable Outlook premium plan for home users is called Microsoft 365 Personal, and it costs $69.99 a year, or $6.99 per month. But given the fact that Microsoft has bundled everything together, at this stage it’s impossible to account for the exact proportion of Outlook revenue.