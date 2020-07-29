Microsoft News for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to version 4.45.22053.0, the update brings an exciting new feature and no bug fixes.

With the latest version of the Microsoft News installed, you’ll now be able to pin any topic of interest as a Live Tile and get news updates right on your Start menu as Microsoft has finally added support for multiple Live Tiles for the News app. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

This update includes support for multiple Live Tiles for the News app. You can now pin any topic of interest as a Live Tile and get news updates right on your Start menu.