Microsoft News for Android has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 20.094.01, the update introduces the new fluent design-based logo and app icon. The app will also give you alerts and all the latest news related to the COVID-19 disease. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

New Microsoft News logo and app icon. We’ve updated the logo and app icon to reflect the breadth and depth of trusted local, national, and global stories from over 4,500 media brands provided by Microsoft News.

Updated to show the latest news and alerts on COVID-19, get access to our in-depth coverage of the global pandemic.

In related news, Microsoft is working on an app called Project Newsbar — a desktop sidebar with a constant stream of news stories delivered by over 4,500 media brands. The app can be found on the Microsoft Store, but you won’t be able to download it at this moment.

You can download and install the Microsoft News app on your Android smartphone from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to download and install the app on your Android smartphone.