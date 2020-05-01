Microsoft is looking for another way to boost worker productivity, with Bloomberg reporting that the company is in talks to purchase Softomotive Ltd., a U.K.-based startup.

Softomotive produce tools to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, often generated by the existence of stand-alone legacy systems which are business-critical but expensive and difficult to replace, such as entering data into spreadsheets.

Softomotive claims more than 8000 companies, including in health-care, banking, insurance and telecommunications industries, are using its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. Softomotive was founded in 2005 and is already a Gold Microsoft partner.

The value of the proposed deal is not known, but competitors such as UiPath have been valued as much as $7 billion.

The deal has not been finalized and could still fall apart, but if successful would give Microsoft another tool to offer to their Microsoft 365 clients, further increasing the value of the bundle.

See their sizzle reel below:

Via Bloomberg