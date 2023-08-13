Microsoft makes it easier to quickly learn about reviews on Microsoft Store apps

Gone are the days when you had to check all the recent reviews in order to decide whether you should download the app present on the Microsoft Store. The software giant has now introduced AI summarizer to the Microsoft Store to give Windows users a summary of all recent reviews of the app, making it easier for you to decide whether you want to skip installing it on your PC.

Microsoft has been testing the AI summarizer on Microsoft Store with Windows Insiders for the last few weeks. But as spotted by PhantomOcean3 on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company is now rolling the summary capability for those running the stable version of Windows 11, ensuring more people get access to it and make faster decisions on installing an app from the Microsoft Store.

While review summaries for Microsoft Store apps are a great way to develop a general idea of the quality of the app, they don’t help you get the complete picture. In order to get a comprehensive understanding of users’ feedback on the app, you still need to read reviews posted by users. You can take the middle path of reading AI-generated review summaries and reading reviews posted by users. In other words, apart from reading summaries, you should also skim through some of the recent reviews posted by users.

AI generated review summaries in the Microsoft Store are also beginning to roll out to stable. https://t.co/9TFoLkO2pM pic.twitter.com/ylpOfvefoD — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) August 12, 2023

Now that the AI-generated summary for Microsoft Store apps is here for those using the stable version of Windows 11, the next in line could be Microsoft Store AI Hub. The AI Hub in Microsoft Store is a dedicated section where users get AI-curated apps both from Microsoft and third-party developers. The Redmond tech giant is currently testing it with Windows 11 Insiders on Dev and Canary Channels.

However, it’ll be interesting to see whether Microsoft brings the AI summarizer to the stable version of Windows 11 before the arrival of the Windows 11 23H2 update, which is all set to release in the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, Windows 11 23H2 will be available as an enablement package, meaning the update won’t be as big as the 22H2 that came out last year.

Anyhow, if you’re running Windows 11 22H2, do you see the AI summarizer on Microsoft Store? Let us know in the comments section.