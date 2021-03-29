Microsoft Lens app has received an update on iOS. Taking the app version to 2.47, the update brings a useful new feature that extends the limit to 100 pages per scan for local PDF creation. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements

Changelog

  • Increased limit to 100 pages per scan for local PDF creation
  • Performance Improvements and Bug Fixes

Microsoft Lens is a must-have for students, and a good introduction to the Office ecosystem for them. Download the updated app here from App Store, or you can click on the below link to install it on your iPhone.

via WBI

