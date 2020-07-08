Microsoft reveals the all-new learning app coming to Microsoft Teams (video)

Microsoft last month announced that it will release a new learning app in Microsoft Teams. This new learning app will help organizations better train and retrain their employees. The upcoming Teams learning app will allow organizations to integrate content from LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, their own content, and other content providers all in one place, ranging from instructor-led training to shorter, micro-learning content. Microsoft recently published the below video explaining the features of the new Learning app.

Managers can assign and track learning progress of employees. Also, employees can have conversations around the content while also earning certifications and recognition for their new skills.

This new Learning app will be released in Microsoft Teams later this year.

Source: Microsoft