Microsoft Launcher has received an update, taking the version of the app to 6.2.201202.93341. The latest update brings lots of bug fixes and performance improvements, and support for multi-touch of app icon repositioning on the home screen, support for keyword search in Office apps, screen time on Surface Duo, overview on single single screen of Surface Duo. You can read the full changelog below.
Changelog
- Improvements on opening feed page in landscape and concurrent with another app on Surface Duo
- Support overview on single screen of Surface Duo
- Support screen time on Surface Duo
- Improvement on app group creation flow via context menu
- Multi-touch of app icon repositioning supported on home screen
- Support keyword search in Office apps
- Improvements on spacing and icons consistency in app drawer
- Fixed known bugs on app drawer, app icon size, folder swipe up gesture
You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.
