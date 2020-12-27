Microsoft Launcher has received an update, taking the version of the app to 6.2.201202.93341. The latest update brings lots of bug fixes and performance improvements, and support for multi-touch of app icon repositioning on the home screen, support for keyword search in Office apps, screen time on Surface Duo, overview on single single screen of Surface Duo. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Improvements on opening feed page in landscape and concurrent with another app on Surface Duo

Support overview on single screen of Surface Duo

Support screen time on Surface Duo

Improvement on app group creation flow via context menu

Multi-touch of app icon repositioning supported on home screen

Support keyword search in Office apps

Improvements on spacing and icons consistency in app drawer

Fixed known bugs on app drawer, app icon size, folder swipe up gesture

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.