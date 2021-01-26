Microsoft Launcher has received an update, taking the version of the app to 6.2.210102.0.940540. The latest update lets Surface Duo users create app group with drag-and-drop and two Edge apps. The update also includes improvements on overview mode in page deletion on Surface Duo, work profile setup optimization via feed page, design improvement on app paddings in folder, work profile setup optimization via feed page, bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Support app group creation with drag-and-drop on Surface Duo

Improvements on overview mode in page deletion on Surface Duo

Support app group creation with two Edge apps on Surface Duo

Work profile setup optimization via feed page

Design improvements on error widget view to launch associated app

Bug fix on icon pack reset after app re-start

Bug fix on swipe up gesture to trigger shortcuts page

Design improvement on app paddings in folder

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.