Microsoft Launcher has received an update, taking the version of the app to 6.2.210102.0.940540. The latest update lets Surface Duo users create app group with drag-and-drop and two Edge apps. The update also includes improvements on overview mode in page deletion on Surface Duo, work profile setup optimization via feed page, design improvement on app paddings in folder, work profile setup optimization via feed page, bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- Support app group creation with drag-and-drop on Surface Duo
- Improvements on overview mode in page deletion on Surface Duo
- Support app group creation with two Edge apps on Surface Duo
- Work profile setup optimization via feed page
- Design improvements on error widget view to launch associated app
- Bug fix on icon pack reset after app re-start
- Bug fix on swipe up gesture to trigger shortcuts page
- Design improvement on app paddings in folder
