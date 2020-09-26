Microsoft Launcher has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.2.200706.89878, the update adds updated icons and font, improved app folder layout and gesture support, improved performance. The update also includes fixes for known bugs. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

• Updated app icons and font

• Improved app folder layout and gesture support

• Improved performance

• Addressed known bugs

You can download Microsoft Launcher from the below link, or go to the Google Play store and search for the app.