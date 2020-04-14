Microsoft Launcher Preview updated with Android 10 gesture support

Microsoft Launcher is one of the most loved Android launchers that are available on the Google Play Store. Early this year, Microsoft released a new preview version of Microsoft Launcher in Play Store. This version of Microsoft Launcher has new features such as Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, and numerous performance improvements. Since this preview version is built on a new code base, it lacks several features that are already available on the current stable version of Microsoft Launcher.

Microsoft recently updated this new Microsoft Launcher Preview version with Android 10 gesture support and several bug fixes. You can check out the demo of gesture navigation in Android 10 in the video below.

You can download the updated Microsoft Launcher Preview app here from Play Store.