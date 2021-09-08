Microsoft Launcher app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.210602.1.994620, the update adds age restriction on telemetry data, fixes for known issues. Also, the latest version of the launcher app no longer has the cricket widget. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Age restrictions on telemetry data were added.

The cricket widget was removed.

Other known issues were fixed for an improved experience.

