Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update in the Google Play Store. Taking the app to version 6.210402.0.960831, the update introduces some changes to how the Microsoft Launches behaves. With the latest beta update installed, apps will now remain in the same order after restarting the Launcher. The update also improves the Home screen settings and app alignment on Surface Duo. Additionally, the beta update includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Home screen settings and app alignment on Surface Duo have been improved

Apps will now remain in the same order after restarting Launcher

Browser settings will no longer be affected by updates

Issues with Time and Weather widgets have been corrected

Known bugs were fixed and performance updates were made for an improved experience

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.

via Tenforums