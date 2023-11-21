Microsoft is retiring several Azure AI Services

Recently, Microsoft has confirmed that it is retiring three Azure AI Services: Personalizer, Anomaly Detector and Metrics Advisor.

Azure AI Personalizer allowed applications to make better decisions at scale using reinforcement learning. Personalizer processed information about the state of the application, scenario, and/or users (contexts), and a set of possible decisions and related attributes (actions) to determine the best decision to make. Microsoft has confirmed that the Azure AI Personalizer service is being retired on the 1st of October, 2026 and you won’t be able to create new Personalizer resource from now on.

Azure AI Anomaly Detector allows you to monitor and detect anomalies in a time series data with less machine learning (ML) knowledge, either batch validation or real-time inference. Microsoft has confirmed that the Azure AI Anomaly Detector service is being retired on the 1st of October, 2026 and you won’t be able to create new Anomaly Detector resource from now on.

Azure AI Metrics Advisor allows you to perform data monitoring and anomaly detection in time series data using the power of AI. The service automates the process of applying models to your data, and provides a set of APIs and a web-based workspace for data ingestion, anomaly detection, and diagnostics – without needing to know machine learning. Microsoft has confirmed that the Azure AI Metrics Advisor service is being retired on the 1st of October, 2026 and you won’t be able to create new Metrics Advisor resource from now on.

In addition to the above three, Microsoft is also retiring Azure Spatial Anchors that allows you to create, persist, and share 3D content or points of interest at real-world scale across different platforms and devices.

Microsoft did not provide any reason on why they are retiring the above services. My guess is that these services are being retired as a result of Microsoft focusing on strategic areas of secular growth and long-term competitiveness for the company.