Microsoft is adding a great ‘What’s New’ section to Windows 10 Settings

Microsoft released a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Built for Windows 10 2004 today, and the changelog included many new features, but it appears the list was not comprehensive.

Windows 10 hacker Albacore has uncovered a neat new feature in the OS – a new “What’s New” page in settings which will advertise new features in the OS.

When items get clicked on they produce a pop-up with more detail which allows users to send feedback.

The feature seems a great idea for those who have a casual interest in learning more about Windows, which has a mass of features regular users would not normally even touch.

The feature is not currently activated, but Microsoft should unveil it to all in short order.