Microsoft is working to add a few “delightful” touches to Windows 10, with some new minor features showing up in Windows 10 Build 21277.

Hidden behind a flag and so not generally accessible, Microsoft has added a new 3D Parralax feature to the Windows 10 lock screen which will deliver a ‘subtle panning effect driven by the device’s accelerometer.’

The “Show animation on the lock screen background picture” can be found in settings if you are included in Microsoft’s A/B testing group.

If the improvement does not cause any issues we can likely see it come to regular users sometime next year.

via WindowsLatest