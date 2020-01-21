Microsoft has added a new PowerToy to their collection of power user apps.

PowerLauncher is a quick launcher with search features that also supports plugins.

Created by Jessica Yuwono, Microsoft Program Manager, PowerLauncher is designed to let you search and launch your app instantly. It features auto-complete and is aimed to be faster than start menu/Win+S for showing the search result and launching applications, and would be able to take over the Win+S and Win+R keyboard shortcut.

The PowerToy is currently under review, and can be seen in detail on GitHub here.