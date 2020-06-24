Microsoft has been working on a VR and AR-based virtual meeting solution for some years now, and the work has gained new urgency with the COVID-19 related restrictions on travel and socializing.

Today WalkingCat has found a new app in the Microsoft Store called Microsoft Huddle, which appears to be just that.

According to the description, at Microsoft Huddle, “you and other HoloLens users can easily meet and collaborate in mixed reality.”

Users will also be able to share content from their PC if they install the Huddle Companion app on their PC.

It is not clear if this is an active project of course, and after its discovery, the app appeared to have made a rapid disappearance from the Store, but if and when it does come back we can expect it to show up here.