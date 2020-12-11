When selecting music for your office party, it is important to strike a balance between cheerfulness and appropriateness, and Microsoft believes they have struck gold with Microsoft Holiday Hits, a collection of 60 office-appropriate tracks including the ever-popular Joy to the Word and Bing-le Bells.

Delivered on CD on 8-track, the collection can only be ordered by dialling 555-0175, but can be previewed in Microsoft’s ad below:

Reply All Records presents: Microsoft Holiday Hits. The great selection of holiday songs EVER assembled. ?? pic.twitter.com/Ml0lIqGeEt — Microsoft (@Microsoft) December 11, 2020

The collection should go perfectly with Microsoft’s Windows-themed Ugly Sweater collection, which can be checked out here.