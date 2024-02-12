Microsoft hits the highest market cap of any company to date at over $3 trillion

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has had quite a busy past few months. Now, the Redmond tech giant has officially scored the highest market capitalization of any company — at least until the time of this writing.

Satya Nadella’s time took another triumphant week as it reached $3.125 trillion in market cap, according to recent data. The record was previously set by Apple, which reached $3.09 trillion last summer.

On the other hand, the iPhone makers ended Friday with $2.916 trillion in market cap.

The AI hype train has somewhat cemented Microsoft’s name as the leading company in its development, resulting in a few impressive numbers over the past few months.

“By infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we’re winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains across every sector,” Nadella said back then.

As revealed in the recent financial reports for the second quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year 2024, Microsoft’s total revenue increased by 18% to $62 billion. The major growth was influenced mostly by Redmond’s role in developing AI in Windows 11, like its Copilot assistant tool, as well as the successful, big-money Activision acquisition for its gaming department.