This month is a wonderful time to explore the sky through Microsoft Flight Simulator, thanks to its new offers that’ll make your flying experience more enjoyable. This includes the release of Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing and the game’s availability on Xbox One and other devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Both announcements were made on March 1.

Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing

The Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing is the first aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator’s new Famous Flyers Series. The series is specifically established to celebrate the most notable and iconic aircraft in aviation history. The beautiful classic biplane boasts a bold and elegant design that is recreated by Carenado, a software development Company creating add-ons and expansion packs for computer-based simulators.

Beyond its prestigious appearance, however, the Model 17 holds a rich history that makes it more interesting.

“The Model 17 served business executives at first, but then met a variety of civilian aviation needs and military applications during World War II,” Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, wrote in an Xbox Wire post. “It took its first flight on November 4, 1932, and a total of 785 were produced between 1933 and 1945. Its form departs from other biplane configurations in that the lower wing is forward of the upper for visibility and performance reasons, hence the name ‘Staggerwing.'”

According to Neumann, the Model 17 of the simulator will be available in nine classic liveries, plus an Xbox and Aviator’s Club version. Players who want to try these features can get the aircraft on the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim marketplace for $14.99.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Streaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows 10/11, and Steam. Now, users have a new option after Microsoft Flight Simulator announced that the game can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This will let core simmers and newcomers access the simulator on Xbox One and other supported devices, allowing them to enjoy the simulation in a more convenient way.

The simulator uses custom Xbox Series X hardware, making it possible for simmers to enjoy the same experience as on Xbox Series X|S. Add to that, the World Updates I-VI will be streamed automatically, and the simulator will also allow the support for standard controller inputs from Bluetooth controllers like Xbox Wireless Controller. Even better, you can enjoy all these things without installing the simulator on the hard drive. Just launch the simulator through the Xbox dashboard, and you’re ready to go.