Microsoft EDU is teasing a big announcement tomorrow

Microsoft Edu is teasing a big announcement for the 1st June 2020.

The education division of Microsoft teased the announcement on Twitter, in a rather enigmatic tweet, saying “We’ve got some BIG plans in store!

Microsoft is currently hosting the (virtual) Global EdTech conference and the sessions listed for the 1st appear focussed on Flipgrid, Microsoft’s social learning tool.

Alternatively, the announcement may relate to Microsoft Teams for Education, which has been brought to prominence due to the school closures related to COVID-19 and remote learning initiatives.

Unfortunately, no other clues have popped up but keep an eye on the site for full coverage when Microsoft does its eventual unveiling.

The conference schedule can be seen here.

